Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,507 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.40 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.