Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,286 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

