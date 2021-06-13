Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

