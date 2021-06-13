Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

