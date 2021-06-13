Metal (MTL) Price Hits $2.19

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Metal has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $143.69 million and $18.48 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00100970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00782887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.31 or 0.08017280 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.