Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Methanex worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

MEOH opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.79%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

