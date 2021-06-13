Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$44.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.92. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$24.10 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.75.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.