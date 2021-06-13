MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Trimmed by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

