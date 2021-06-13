Metronome Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134,040.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Metronome has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $134,040.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00008991 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00164316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.01135637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,037.58 or 1.00320745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,122,457 coins and its circulating supply is 11,836,083 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

