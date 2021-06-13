MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
MCR stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
