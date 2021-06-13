MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

MCR stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

