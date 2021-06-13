M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $245,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,758,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,269 shares of company stock worth $14,221,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

