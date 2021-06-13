M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $167.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

