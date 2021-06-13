M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 185 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $225.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

