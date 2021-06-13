MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

MGPI opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.46. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.85.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,926 shares of company stock worth $637,118. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

