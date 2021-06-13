Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

