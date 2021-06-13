Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

