Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,289 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 34.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of CNC opened at $70.81 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

