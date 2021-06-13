Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 6,358 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of O opened at $70.38 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

