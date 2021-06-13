Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Anthem by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Anthem by 6.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $383.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

