Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $347,000 in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth $724,000.

Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99.

