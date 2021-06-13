Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

