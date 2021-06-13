Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

