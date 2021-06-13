Miller Investment Management LP Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Miller Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after buying an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

