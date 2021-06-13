Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post sales of $137.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $137.64 million. Mimecast posted sales of $115.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $573.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.36 million to $579.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIME. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 354,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,814 shares of company stock worth $10,770,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

