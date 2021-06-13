Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 7,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

