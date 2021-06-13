Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

