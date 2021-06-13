Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cardtronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cardtronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cardtronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.87. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $161,743. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

