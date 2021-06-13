Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $641,000 Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKICU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.