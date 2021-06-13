Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,484,000.

CENHU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

