Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $332.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 123,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.