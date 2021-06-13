Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 28,048 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.32% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $30,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

