Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 674,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,834,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.45% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,434,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

