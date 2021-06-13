Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $25,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

