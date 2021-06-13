Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 50,858 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,858 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $29,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

