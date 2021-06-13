MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.64.
ALGT opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $99.27 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.24.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
