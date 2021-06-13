MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.38.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.