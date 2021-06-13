Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MC traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 213,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,745. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

