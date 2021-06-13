Molly Wiegel Sells 4,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $25.17 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
