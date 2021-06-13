Molly Wiegel Sells 4,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $25.17 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

