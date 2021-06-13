Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.46

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $21,788.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

