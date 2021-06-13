MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 4,250 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

