Monroe Capital Co. (MRCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

