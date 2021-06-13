Morgan Stanley Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $82.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of EQR opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

