Morgan Stanley Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $56.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of UDR by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 78,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of UDR by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.