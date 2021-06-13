Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of ICE opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

