Morgan Stanley Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.
Shares of CRCT opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.89.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020 in the last three months.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $9,895,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
