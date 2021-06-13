Morgan Stanley Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of CRCT opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $9,895,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

