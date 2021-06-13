Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $345,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $212.31 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $213.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

