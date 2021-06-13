MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.87 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTNB. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

