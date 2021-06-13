MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,010,000.

GTPAU stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

