Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $43.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
Shares of NBR stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 142,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.