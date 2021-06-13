Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $43.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NBR stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 142,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -58.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

