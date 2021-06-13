National Bankshares Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$112.44.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TIH opened at C$108.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.65. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$64.48 and a 12 month high of C$110.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.417003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Insiders sold a total of 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.